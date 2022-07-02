Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $28,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average is $312.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock worth $37,821,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

