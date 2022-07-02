Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,447 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Cummins worth $32,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average is $208.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.