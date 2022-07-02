Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $29.79 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.33% of First Solar worth $29,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,748 shares of company stock worth $1,620,368 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.97.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

