Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $35.48 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

