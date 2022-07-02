Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.