Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

