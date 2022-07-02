Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,541 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

