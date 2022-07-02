Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,969 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.30 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

