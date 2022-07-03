11,600 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 43.2% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 91.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

