263 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,336.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,473.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.