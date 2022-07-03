30,374 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Natera by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.93 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,955 shares of company stock valued at $541,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

