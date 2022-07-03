33,489 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.
Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.
