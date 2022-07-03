3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $126.61 and a 12-month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

