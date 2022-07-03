43,127 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 421,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 241,639 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 229,417 shares during the period.

Shares of PTBD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 535,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

