46,500 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sema4 by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 62,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,310,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

