4,675 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.