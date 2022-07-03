5,000 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Okta makes up about 0.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $5.58 on Friday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.