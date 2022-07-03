5,020 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.2% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

