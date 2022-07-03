519,394 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 519,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 6.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 46,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.