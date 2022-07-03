664 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,000. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

