85,482 Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.12% of Performant Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,784 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 375,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,401 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 111,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,674. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFMT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performant Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

