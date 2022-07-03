89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

