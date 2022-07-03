ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 29.8% in June

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ABB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. ABB has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

