Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.19 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,061,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accolade by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 112,898 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 31.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $942,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

