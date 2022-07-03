Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.19 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $678.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accolade by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Accolade by 128.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accolade by 92.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

