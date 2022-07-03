ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $133,263.17

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $133,263.17 and approximately $17,141.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

