Adshares Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00009387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $724,754.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,675 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.