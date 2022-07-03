Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.