Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,927 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

