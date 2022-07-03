Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.