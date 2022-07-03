Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.04.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

