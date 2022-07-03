AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.