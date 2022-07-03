Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

