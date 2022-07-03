Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $2,800.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,563.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

