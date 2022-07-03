Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,200.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,563.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

