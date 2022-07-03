Alphr finance Achieves Market Cap of $19,268.33 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $19,268.33 and approximately $17,685.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00163265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00744419 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

