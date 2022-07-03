Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ ATHE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.63. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

