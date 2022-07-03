Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

