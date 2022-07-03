Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 30.2% in June

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 409,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,496. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ameresco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,953,000 after acquiring an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $10,369,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

