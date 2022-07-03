American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

