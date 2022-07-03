Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $11.20

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of -232.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.