Analyzing Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and USANA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.94 -$16.95 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.21 $116.50 million $5.41 13.86

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% USANA Health Sciences 9.41% 27.04% 18.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $39.86, indicating a potential upside of 710.16%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

