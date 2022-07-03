Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

APYX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 229,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,233. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APYX shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

