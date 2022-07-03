Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $13,015,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,030,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 895,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,585,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

ARCO stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

