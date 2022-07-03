Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sfmg LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

