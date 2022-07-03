Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $1,386.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

