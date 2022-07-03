Aryacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,192.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $269,041.20 and approximately $9,192.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.