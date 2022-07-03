Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AINC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of Ashford worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

