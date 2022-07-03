Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.