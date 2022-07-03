AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.68) to £120 ($147.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
