Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

